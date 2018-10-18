Brittany Curran

themagicians_margo_hero.jpg
The Magicians cast gathers to discuss returning characters, new creatures, and the treachery of Dean Fogg
Brian Silliman
Oct 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: SYFY
The Magicians upgrades 2 recurring stars to series regulars in Season 3
Trent Moore
Jun 6, 2017
NUP_175086_0046_0.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: SYFY
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Brittany Curran
The Magicians' Brittany Curran and Sera Gamble on tonight's cliffhanger and a new big bad for Fillory
Aaron Sagers
Feb 22, 2017
NUP_175086_0046.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Brittany Curran