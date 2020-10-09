BRZRKR

BRZRKR #1 cover
NYCC: Keanu Reeves breaks down the time-bending science behind his first comic, BRZRKR
Justin Carter
Oct 9, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in BRZRKR
Tag: Boom! Studios
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Matt Kindt
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: BRZRKR
Matt Kindt on working with Keanu Reeves, turning him into a warrior demi-god in 'BRZRKR' comic series
Jeff Spry
Sep 18, 2020
brz Hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: BRZRKR
Tag: Comics
Tag: BRZRKR
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves' new comic BRZRKR puts a spin on 'Sad Keanu' meme
Josh Grossberg
Sep 1, 2020
BRZRKR
Tag: Comics
Tag: BRZRKR
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Comics
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Boom! Studios
Keanu Reeves making his comic debut writing Wolverine-esque 'BRZRKR' for Boom! Studios
Jacob Oller
Jul 17, 2020
BRZRKR #1 cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Boom! Studios