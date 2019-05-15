Bubba Ho-Tep

Ash Williams Army of Darkness
Bruce Campbell teases more Evil Dead, says he hasn't fully retired Ash Williams
Josh Weiss
May 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bubba Ho-Tep
Tag: 31 Days of Halloween 2018
Tag: Phantasm
Tag: The Beastmaster
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Don Coscarelli

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Army of Darkness
Tag: Bubba Ho-Tep
Comics: Ash to meet Bubba Ho-Tep; D&D miniseries inbound; Spidey gets a new style
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 26, 2018
bubba ho-tep.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Army of Darkness
Tag: Bubba Ho-Tep
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Don Coscarelli
Phantasm director Don Coscarelli looks back on his career and why he confronts death
Denny Watkins
Oct 1, 2018
John Dies at the End Paul Giamatti Don Coscarelli hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Don Coscarelli
Tag: Movies
Tag: comic previews
Tag: IDW Comics
Elvis battles alien invaders in IDW's Bubba Ho-Tep and the Cosmic Blood-Suckers
Jeff Spry
May 16, 2018
bubba ho-tep.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: comic previews
Tag: IDW Comics
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bubba Ho-Tep
Tag: IDW Publishing
Elvis will fight aliens for President Nixon in Bubba Ho-Tep prequel comic
Josh Weiss
Dec 22, 2017
news-bubba-659x343.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bubba Ho-Tep
Tag: IDW Publishing