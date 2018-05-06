Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Letitia Wright
Tag: avengers

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Bucky Barnes
Tag: Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier
Sebastian Stan is up to play Captain America, but it would have to be a darker take on the hero
Josh Weiss
May 6, 2018
BuckyWinterSoldier.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bucky Barnes
Tag: Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Letitia Wright
The important role Black Panther's Shuri could play in Avengers: Infinity War
Kristy Puchko
Feb 27, 2018
black-panther-letitia-wright-shuri.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Letitia Wright
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier
Behold the psychedelic first look at Marvel's new Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier comic
Trent Moore
Aug 28, 2014
4042018-4039676-bbws2014002_maincover.jpg
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier