Bushmaster

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bushmaster
Tag: Misty Knight
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: netflix
Tag: Marvel's Luke Cage
Tag: Marvel Netflix

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Sweet Villainy! Mustafa Shakir explains Bushmaster's origin in Luke Cage Season 2
Karama Horne
Jun 29, 2018
Mustafa Shakir on Luke Cage season 2 spoilers
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Mustafa Shakir on playing Bushmaster in Luke Cage Season 2
Karama Horne
Jun 27, 2018
Mustafa Shakir on Luke Cage season 2
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: TV
Tag: Marvel's Luke Cage
Tag: Bushmaster
Who is Bushmaster? A guide to Luke Cage Season 2's new villain
Blair Marnell
Jun 19, 2018
Bushmaster Hero Image
Tag: TV
Tag: Marvel's Luke Cage
Tag: Bushmaster