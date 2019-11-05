Caesar



‘Talking’ dog uses communicative buttons to speak 29 words, Caesar unimpressed
Adam Pockross
Nov 5, 2019
Stella the Talking Dog
‘Caesar’s Story’ reveals origins of Planet of the Apes’ leader: Read an exclusive excerpt where Caesar learns of war
James Comtois
Oct 19, 2018
Caesar.jpg
Matt Reeves wants to keep making Planet of the Apes movies (slight spoilers)
Don Kaye
Jul 12, 2017
war-for-the-planet-of-the-apes-1.jpg
News briefs: Apes prequel gears up; Gods is now Immortals
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
planet_of_the_apes_0.jpg
