Captain Nemo

Grant Regan Giant Squid
Captain Nemo would be proud! Mysterious giant squid filmed in U.S. waters for first time
Jeff Spry
Jun 26, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Captain Nemo
Tag: Sea Monsters
Tag: Oceans

Related tags

Tag: Captain Nemo
Tag: James Mangold
The Wolverine’s James Mangold signs on to direct Captain Nemo
Trent Moore
Feb 25, 2016
20_000_leagues_under_the_sea_by_vonmurder.jpg
Tag: Captain Nemo
Tag: James Mangold
Tag: 20000 Leagues Under the Sea
Tag: Captain Nemo
Braveheart writer will revise McG's Captain Nemo script
Adam-Troy Castro
Jun 29, 2015
Nautilus_1.jpg
Tag: 20000 Leagues Under the Sea
Tag: Captain Nemo
Tag: 20000 Leagues Under the Sea
Tag: Captain Nemo
Terminator's McG to get wet with Captain Nemo
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
McG_ComicCon.jpg
Tag: 20000 Leagues Under the Sea
Tag: Captain Nemo
Tag: Captain Nemo
Tag: Justin Marks
A new writer will punch up McG's Captain Nemo remake
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
Nautilus_0.jpg
Tag: Captain Nemo
Tag: Justin Marks