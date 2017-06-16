Captain Picard Day

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Captain Picard Day
Tag: lists
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Patrick Stewart
Tag: Jean-Luc Picard

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain Picard Day
Tag: Jean-Luc Picard
Captain Picard Day: The 7 most strangely heroic Picard moments
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 16, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-06-16_at_2.14.23_PM.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain Picard Day
Tag: Jean-Luc Picard
Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain Picard Day
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Captain Picard Day: Picard fans Picard fanning all over the dang place
Dany Roth
Jun 16, 2017
Riker_imitates_Picard.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain Picard Day
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain Picard Day
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Captain Picard Day: 11 Picard quotes the universe should live by
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 16, 2017
captain-picard-day.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Captain Picard Day
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation