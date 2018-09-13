carbonite

Han Solo Carbonite costume
New Star Wars Halloween costume proves only Han Solo looks cool frozen in carbonite
Jacob Oller
Sep 13, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in carbonite
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Han Solo
Tag: Halloween costumes

Related tags

Tag: carbonite
Tag: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Coolest. Soap. Ever: Han Solo in carbonite
Patrick Lee
Jul 4, 2015
Star_Wars_Han_solo_Soap.jpg
Tag: carbonite
Tag: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Tag: carbonite
Tag: DVICE
Hovercraft skateboard shows just how far we are from real hoverboards
Jun 30, 2014
hoverskater1.jpg
Tag: carbonite
Tag: DVICE