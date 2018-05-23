Cards Against Humanity

The Science Pack from Cards Against Humanity is making the world a better place. Credit: Pixabay / Ivanovgood
Science + Cards Against Humanity = another young woman getting a full ride to college
Phil Plait
May 23, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Cards Against Humanity
Scholarships Against Humanity: The card game for horrible people just awarded a full college scholarship to a young scientist
Phil Plait
May 3, 2017
Cards Against Humanity Science Pack
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Cards Against Humanity
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Cards Against Humanity
The world's sickest, funniest card game now has a Doctor Who version
Matthew Jackson
Jan 22, 2014
Cards-Gallifrey-Lead.png
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Cards Against Humanity