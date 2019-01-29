Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic Bluster
Care Bears reboot encounters new villain Bluster in this exclusive clip
Jacob Oller
Jan 29, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Tag: Development News
Tag: Care Bears

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Care Bears
Tag: Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Care Bears unlock the magic of reboots in new show's first trailer
Jacob Oller
Jan 8, 2019
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic header
Tag: TV
Tag: Care Bears
Tag: Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Tag: Movies
Tag: Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Tag: Care Bears
Development roundup: Care Bears stare down new series, Ladybug & Cat Noir go live action
Jacob Oller
Sep 6, 2018
Care Bears: Enter the Magic
Tag: Movies
Tag: Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
Tag: Care Bears