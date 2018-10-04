Carl Macek

RobotechHero
Robotech comes to NYCC anime fest as panel teases new games and live-action movie
Brian Silliman
Oct 4, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Carl Macek
Tag: Robotech
Tag: anime
Tag: New York Comic Con 2018
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: comic previews

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Robotech
Tag: Titan Comics
Exclusive: See the fallout of that major twist in first look at Robotech Issue #5
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 16, 2017
robotechhero.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Robotech
Tag: Titan Comics
Tag: Kickstarter
Tag: Carl Macek
Studio turns to crowdfunding to get new Robotech series off the ground
Trent Moore
Jul 7, 2014
robotech_1.jpg
Tag: Kickstarter
Tag: Carl Macek