Carlos Bernard

Legends-of-Tomorrow.jpg
The CW: Legends finds Julius Caesar; Supergirl casts Maggie's dad and more
Nathalie Caron
Aug 9, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Carlos Bernard
Tag: 24

Related tags

Tag: 24
Tag: Carlos Bernard
Does 24's Tony Almeida have a future? Well, he's not dead anymore
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
24_CarlosBernard.jpg
Tag: 24
Tag: Carlos Bernard
Tag: Carlos Bernard
What Alien Raiders star Carlos Bernard hates about the sci-fi thriller
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
AlienRaiders.jpg
Tag: Carlos Bernard