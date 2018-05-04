Casanova

Fear Itself promo art
WATCH: 7 Essential Matt Fraction stories
Matthew Jackson
May 4, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Casanova
Tag: Sex Criminals
Tag: lists
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Matt Fraction

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Matt Fraction reveals things to come for Casanova
Mike Avila
Oct 30, 2017
screen_shot_2017-10-30_at_10.35.19_am.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: How Casanova became Matt Fraction's break into comics
Mike Avila
Oct 16, 2017
matt_fraction_casanova.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Videos
Tag: Fabio Moon
Tag: Gabriel Ba
Fábio Moon and Gabriel Bá on adapting Neil Gaiman, more Casanova and Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion
Ernie Estrella
Aug 30, 2016
how-to-talk-to-girls-at-parties.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Fabio Moon
Tag: Gabriel Ba