Catalyst Prime

Behind the Panel Gail Simone hero
Seven Days to live? Gail Simone raises the stakes of Catalyst Prime in new miniseries
Mike Avila
Nov 22, 2019
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Lion Forge Comics
Tag: Gail Simone
Tag: Event Series

The Catalyst Prime Universe faces extinction in Gail Simone's Seven Days
Dana Forsythe
Sep 25, 2019
Seven Days #2
First look: Gail Simone's Seven Days shakes up the whole Catalyst Prime universe
Ernie Estrella
May 3, 2019
Catalyst Prime Seven Days Variant
Gail Simone unveils her plans for Lion Forge's groundbreaking Catalyst Prime Universe
Dana Forsythe
Sep 4, 2018
A Catalyst Prime Universe connecting variant by Phil Jimenez
