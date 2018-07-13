cave carson has a cybernetic eye

Cave Carson Interstellar Eye #5 Cover HERO
Exclusive: Head into deep space with first look at Cave Carson Has an Interstellar Eye #5
Ernie Estrella
Jul 13, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Steve Orlando
Tag: Young Animal
Steve Orlando spills the milk on the Justice League of America / Young Animal crossover Milk Wars
Ernie Estrella
Feb 1, 2018
jladpa_cv1-1.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Steve Orlando
Tag: Young Animal
Tag: Comics
Tag: graphic novels
Tag: the Avengers
Superhero Girl, Cave Carson, and 6 more must-read June graphic novels
Matthew Funk
Jun 15, 2017
000_18.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: graphic novels
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: DC Comics
Watch: Jon Rivera on the DC Comics' Young Animal series Cave Carson
Ernie Estrella
Apr 14, 2017
CaveMarquee_580180e6488d60.73052834.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: DC Comics