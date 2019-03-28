CBS Films

Evil tales come alive in new trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Josh Weiss
Mar 28, 2019
Tag: the stand
Tag: Josh Boone
The journey of the The Stand to the big screen just took another wild turn
Don Kaye
Jun 5, 2015
