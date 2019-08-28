Censorship

7-8DoctorsFrankenstein.jpg
The Hays Code and Video Nasties: A brief history of censorship in horror
Kayleigh Donaldson
Aug 28, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Censorship
Tag: ScreamGRRLS
Tag: Horror Movies

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Valve
Tag: Steam Store
Valve adopts hands-off policy for Steam games: ‘Those choices should be yours to make’
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 6, 2018
ValveSteamLogoZoom
Tag: Games
Tag: Valve
Tag: Steam Store
Tag: Games
Tag: JRPGs
Tag: Censorship
Banned in the UK: Japanese RPG refused classification by game ratings board
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 19, 2018
Omega Labyrinth video game.png
Tag: Games
Tag: JRPGs
Tag: Censorship
Tag: Alan Moore
Tag: Censorship
Library yanks Moore graphic novel from shelves for being TOO graphic
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
neonomicon_3.jpg
Tag: Alan Moore
Tag: Censorship