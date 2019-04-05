Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
WATCH: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Chance Perdomo breaks down five new episodes
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 5, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Chance Perdomo
WATCH: Sabrina's Chance Perdomo wants to raise the dead… and roll for questions
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 3, 2019
Chance Perdomo from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Chance Perdomo
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Lachlan Watson
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Lachlan Watson and Chance Perdomo on their characters' gender and sexuality
Heather Mason
Oct 1, 2018
lachlan-watson-sabrina
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Lachlan Watson
Tag: TV
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Kiernan Shipka
New character photos materialize for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ahead of Netflix debut
Rich Sands
Sep 17, 2018
CAS_101_SG_00001R
Tag: TV
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Kiernan Shipka
Tag: TV
Tag: The Handmaid's Tale
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Casting: The Handmaid's Tale adds Bradley Whitford, Sabrina conjures up two regulars
Alyse Wax
Feb 15, 2018
get-out-bradley-whitford.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Handmaid's Tale
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina