Chang'e

Moon’s Ocean of Storms
Chang'e-5's lunar samples reveal inexplicably recent Moon volcanoes
Cassidy Ward
LRO sees Chinese lander on the Moon's far side
Phil Plait
Feb 7, 2019
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter took tis image of von Kármán crater on the Moon’s far side, showing the location of the Chinese lander and rover Chang’e-4 and Yutu-2. Credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University
China sprouted cotton on the moon but now it’s dead
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 18, 2019
The Moon will be a waxing crescent, 30% full, just before midnight, Dec. 31, 2019. Credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
Amazing video: Chinese lander and rover descend to the Moon’s far side!
Phil Plait
Jan 14, 2019
The Chang’e 4 rover as seen from the lander (left) and vice-versa (right). Credit: CNSA/CLEP/Emily Lakdawalla/The Planetary Society
