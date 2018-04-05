Charlton Heston

pota 1.png
WATCH: Planet of the Apes: A look back
Jeff Spry
Apr 5, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Planet of the Apes
Tag: Charlton Heston
Celebrate Planet of the Apes' 50th anniversary with a global poster gallery
Jeff Spry
Mar 27, 2018
pota_poster.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Planet of the Apes
Tag: Charlton Heston
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: alicia silverstone
October 4 in Sci-Fi History: As If
Zac Hug
Oct 4, 2017
silverstone.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: alicia silverstone
Tag: Movies
Tag: War for the Planet of the Apes
Tag: Matt Reeves
Charlton Heston lends his voice to new War for the Planet of the Apes teaser
Jeff Spry
May 15, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-05-15_at_12.06.05_PM.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: War for the Planet of the Apes
Tag: Matt Reeves