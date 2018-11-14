chelsea cain

The-Grinch-anger
Objects in Space 11/14/18: You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch
Carly Lane
Nov 14, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: chelsea cain
Tag: harassment
How mainstream comics companies fail female creators
Sara Century
Oct 1, 2018
mockingbird.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: chelsea cain
Tag: harassment
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: chelsea cain
Tag: feminism
Chelsea Cain is ready 'to make a fuss' with Man-Eaters
Isabel S. Dieppa
Sep 18, 2018
chelsea-cain-man-eaters
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: chelsea cain
Tag: feminism
Tag: Comics
Tag: the vision
Tag: Marvel
Marvel Comics cancels Chelsea Cain's The Vision before launch
James Comtois
Sep 14, 2018
the-vision-home.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: the vision
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Mockingbird
Tag: marvel comics
Comic community stands with Mockingbird writer over 'Feminist' cover hate
Trent Moore
Oct 27, 2016
MOCKBIRD008_covcol.jpg
Tag: Mockingbird
Tag: marvel comics