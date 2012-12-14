Chevy Chase

Hot Tub cast on time-traveling to the '80s
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Chevy Chase
Tag: Rob Corddry
Tag: John Cusack
Tag: Hot Tub Time Machine
Tag: Crispin Glover

Related tags

Tag: Chevy Chase
Tag: Hot Tub Time Machine
Hot Tub cast on time-traveling to the '80s
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Tag: Chevy Chase
Tag: Hot Tub Time Machine
Tag: Chevy Chase
Tag: Hot Tub Time Machine
Chevy Chase: Hot Tub Time Machine earns its 'R'
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
hot_tub_time_machine.jpg
Tag: Chevy Chase
Tag: Hot Tub Time Machine