Chi McBride

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Chi McBride
Tag: Chuck
Fox renews Human Target, and there's a Chuck link
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
HumanTarget_Valley_shotgun_0.jpg
Tag: Chi McBride
Tag: Chuck
Tag: Bryan Fuller
Tag: Chi McBride
Pushing Daisies rises from the dead. Sort of
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
PushingDaisiesCast_0.jpg
Tag: Bryan Fuller
Tag: Chi McBride
Tag: Anna Friel
Tag: Chi McBride
Why you should watch the final episodes of Pushing Daisies
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
PushingDaisiesLead.jpg
Tag: Anna Friel
Tag: Chi McBride