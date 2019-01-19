Chris McQuarrie

henry_cavill_gettyimages-873995170.jpg
Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin could return for Mission Impossible sequels: report
stark.george
Jan 19, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Chris McQuarrie
Tag: Tom Cruise
Tag: Alec Baldwin
Tag: Mission Impossible
Tag: Henry Cavill
Tag: anime

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Week in Geek
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
The Week in Geek: Ants, wasps, cats, bats, and even humans!
Dany Roth
Jul 6, 2018
ant man
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Week in Geek
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Star Blazers
Tag: Chris McQuarrie
'70s sci-fi anime Star Blazers about to blast off on the big screen
Trent Moore
Oct 30, 2013
Uchuu-Senkan-Yamato.jpg
Tag: Star Blazers
Tag: Chris McQuarrie