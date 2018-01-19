Christine Adams

black-lightning-cast-interview-red-carpet-syfywire-screengrab.png
WATCH: Cress Williams on becoming the original Black Lightning
Mike Avila
Jan 19, 2018
Black Lightning takes his new suit for a spin in latest footage from CW series
Nathalie Caron
Jan 16, 2018
WATCH: Black Lightning cast on the Pierce family dynamics
Tara Bennett
Jan 15, 2018
WATCH: Black Lightning cast on pulling source material from the comics
Tara Bennett
Jan 15, 2018
