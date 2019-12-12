Christmas Special

The X-Files
A tale of two Christmases on The X-Files
Emma Fraser
Dec 12, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Christmas Special
Tag: The X-Files
Tag: david duchovny
Tag: Gillian Anderson
Tag: Christmas
Tag: X-Men: The Animated Series

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The X-Men
Tag: X-Men: The Animated Series
25 thoughts I had while watching "Have Yourself a Morlock Little Christmas"
Sara Century
Jan 5, 2018
x-men-morlock-christmas.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The X-Men
Tag: X-Men: The Animated Series
Tag: Christmas Special
Tag: The Walking Dead
Watch the zombie holiday special we wish Walking Dead had given us
Jeff Spry
Jun 26, 2015
walking-dead-christmas-625x339.jpg
Tag: Christmas Special
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Christmas Special
Tag: Doctor Who
1st look at the Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol trailer
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2012
doctorrwhochristmas.jpg
Tag: Christmas Special
Tag: Doctor Who