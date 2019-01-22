Christopher Lambert

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Christopher Lambert
Tag: Mortal Kombat
Tag: sean connery
Tag: John Wick
Tag: Clancy Brown
Tag: Chad Stahelski

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Highlander
Tag: Chad Stahelski
Highlander reboot director says he's trying not to 'f*** it up'; TV show could be in the works
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2019
Sean Connery Highlander II: The Quickening
Tag: Movies
Tag: Highlander
Tag: Chad Stahelski
Tag: Mortal Kombat
Tag: Christopher Lambert
Christopher Lambert in talks for Mortal Kombat reboot, teases new storyline
Nathalie Caron
Jul 13, 2016
raiden.jpg
Tag: Mortal Kombat
Tag: Christopher Lambert
Tag: Videos
Tag: sean connery
Tag: Christopher Lambert
The Highlander 30th Anniversary: There can be only one video about the immortal classic
Aaron Sagers
Mar 17, 2016
highlander-christopher-lambert.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: sean connery
Tag: Christopher Lambert