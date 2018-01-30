chupacabra

The X-Files episode 1104 - Mulder goes squatching
Grab your monster hunting gear, cause Capcom is offering big money for evidence of cryptids
Alyse Wax
Jan 30, 2018
Chupacabra found? Officer kills it, claims: 'It wasn't normal'
Scott Edelman
Jun 26, 2015
6 retro travel posters focus on famous cryptozoological creatures
Dany Roth
Jan 14, 2013
13-year-old kid claims to have shot and killed a chupacabra
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
