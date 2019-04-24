Church of Satan

Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: The Satanic Temple
Tag: satan
Tag: religion
Tag: Devil

Devil may care: The Satanic Temple is now officially recognized as a church
Josh Weiss
Apr 24, 2019
Baphomet
Christian Bale thanks 'Satan' in Golden Globes speech, real-life Church of Satan weighs in
Josh Weiss
Jan 7, 2019
Christian Bale Golden Globes
Deal with the Devil: Satanic Temple and Sabrina reach settlement
Don Kaye
Nov 21, 2018
Satanic Temple Baphomet Statue
Church of Satan totally cool with Sabrina's statue, just not the Satanic Temple
Josh Weiss
Nov 12, 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
