Cinema

Martin Scorsese Marvel
Martin Scorsese doubles down on Marvel movie comments, says theater owners have 'to step up'
Josh Weiss
Oct 14, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Cult Films
Tag: Cinema
Cult films are in danger of extinction
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 17, 2017
RockyHorror.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cult Films
Tag: Cinema
Tag: Star Trek: The Original Series
Tag: Cinema
This is how awesome Star Trek: The Original Series would've looked in cinematic widescreen
Trent Moore
Sep 9, 2014
thenakedtimehd1139_o.jpg
Tag: Star Trek: The Original Series
Tag: Cinema
Tag: William Friedkin
Tag: movies
Exorcist's William Friedkin: TV better than movies, superhero flicks 'opium for the eyes’
Trent Moore
Jul 15, 2014
william-friedkin-publicity-photo-rome-1.jpg
Tag: William Friedkin
Tag: movies