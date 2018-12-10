Claire Foy

Black Panther and First Man
Black Panther and First Man snag top nods for Critics’ Choice Awards 2019
Josh Weiss
Dec 10, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Claire Foy
Tag: Ryan Gosling
Tag: first man
Tag: Neil Armstrong
Tag: NASA
Tag: Damien Chazelle

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: first man
Tag: Neil Armstrong
Houston, we have 3 new clips from the Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man
Josh Weiss
Oct 1, 2018
First Man Neil Armstrong Ryan Gosling
Tag: Movies
Tag: first man
Tag: Neil Armstrong
Tag: Movies
Tag: first man
Tag: Claire Foy
First Man's Claire Foy explains why it's good she never met Neil Armstrong's wife, Janet
Josh Weiss
Sep 4, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-04 at 11.24.15 AM
Tag: Movies
Tag: first man
Tag: Claire Foy