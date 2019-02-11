Clancy Brown

SpongeBob SquarePants
TCA 2019: SpongeBob cast talks 'craziest' fans, from Bowie to Obama
Tara Bennett Josh Weiss
Feb 11, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Clancy Brown
Tag: sean connery
Tag: John Wick
Tag: Highlander
Tag: Christopher Lambert
Tag: Chad Stahelski

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Highlander
Tag: Chad Stahelski
Highlander reboot director says he's trying not to 'f*** it up'; TV show could be in the works
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2019
Sean Connery Highlander II: The Quickening
Tag: Movies
Tag: Highlander
Tag: Chad Stahelski
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Trollhunters
Trollhunters' Clancy Brown on voicing villains and realizing fantasies
Ernie Estrella
Dec 29, 2017
trollhunters_s2gunmar.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Trollhunters
Tag: The CW
Tag: The Flash
Here's our first look at Plastique and Clancy Brown's the General on The CW's Flash
Nathalie Caron
Aug 20, 2014
flashblogrolljpg-0d1dec_1280w.jpg
Tag: The CW
Tag: The Flash