Claudia Black

Geppetto Pinocchio Disney
Casting: Live-action Pinocchio finds its Geppetto in an Oscar winner; Max and Isobel's mom invades CW Roswell; more
Josh Weiss
Oct 26, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Claudia Black
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Tag: roswell
Tag: The CW
Tag: Roswell New Mexico

Related tags

Tag: Video Game Month
Tag: Mark Hamill
10 geek actors who do stand-out video game voice acting
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 29, 2016
MarkHamill_2.jpg
Tag: Video Game Month
Tag: Mark Hamill
Tag: The CW
Tag: Claudia Black
Claudia Black tries to keep the peace in 1st trailer for CW's outbreak drama Containment
Trent Moore
May 14, 2015
containment.jpg
Tag: The CW
Tag: Claudia Black
Tag: Claudia Black
Tag: The Originals
The Originals casts Farscape alum as their newest villain
Krystal Clark
Mar 2, 2015
claudia-black-in-stargate-sg1.jpg
Tag: Claudia Black
Tag: The Originals