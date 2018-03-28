Cole Sprouse

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: Original Video
WATCH: Riverdale cast teases murder and mayhem for remainder of Season 2
Heather Mason
Mar 28, 2018
riverdale-201b_0067b_f.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Videos
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: KJ Apa
Step into the aftermath in new trailer for Riverdale Season 2
Nathalie Caron
Sep 27, 2017
riverdale-201b_0067b_f.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: KJ Apa
Tag: TV
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: Luke Perry
Riverdale reveals new Season 2 footage in latest trailer
Nathalie Caron
Sep 13, 2017
Riverdale-cast.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: Luke Perry