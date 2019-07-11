Collapser

Gerard Way Young Animal
Gerard Way reveals the future of DC's Young Animal
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 11, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Collapser
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Young Animal
Tag: Mikey Way
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Gerard Way

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: History of The Marvel Universe
Tag: Collapser
Comics: History of the Marvel Universe, Young Animal's Doom Patrol, Old Man Logan's exit
Jacob Oller
Apr 11, 2019
DOOM PATROL weight of the world cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: History of The Marvel Universe
Tag: Collapser