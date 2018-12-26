Colorado

A Chinook Arch, a meteorological phenomenon where rising air over mountains forms a linear cloud edge, can be commonly seen in Colorado. Credit: Phil Plait
Cloudy with a chance of Chinook Arches
Phil Plait
Dec 26, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Colorado
Tag: clouds
Tag: Kelvin-Helmholtz waves
Tag: Bad Astronomy

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: optics
Top o' the rainbow to ya!
Phil Plait
Apr 13, 2018
The very tippy top of a rainbow peeks out above the Colorado Rocky Mountain foothills. Credit: Phil Plait
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: optics
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: clouds
In the shadow of fluctus
Phil Plait
Dec 1, 2017
A wide view of a Colorado sunset shows fluctus clouds, crepuscular rays, and magnificent colors. Credit: Phil Plait
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: clouds
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: clouds
Jaw-dropping time-lapse of clouds over the Rocky Mountains at sunset
Phil Plait
Nov 22, 2017
Incredible cloud display on Nov. 19, 2017 over Colorado, caused by rising air over the mountains. Credit: Phil Plait
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: clouds