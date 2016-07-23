Connie Nielsen

Wonder Woman movie panel report: Everyone's psyched
Tony Gerard
Jul 23, 2016
Watch the amazing 1st trailer for WB's Wonder Woman
Krystal Clark
Jul 23, 2016
Get a closer look at Connie Nielsen's Queen Hippolyta in new Wonder Woman set pics
Nathalie Caron
Apr 25, 2016
Image of the Day: Meet the Amazons of Themiscyra in new Wonder Woman pic
Nathalie Caron
Mar 24, 2016
The Wonder Woman movie has finally cast its Queen Hippolyta!
Nathalie Caron
Jan 15, 2016
