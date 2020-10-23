Console-Tation

Neo Cab
Console-Tation: Short games with optimistic sci-fi narratives
Laura Dale
Oct 23, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Console-Tation
Console-Tation: Finding the Ex Machina of video games
Laura Dale
Aug 5, 2020
Ex Machina
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Console-Tation
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Console-Tation
Console-Tation: Finding the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang of video games
Laura Dale
Jul 8, 2020
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Console-Tation