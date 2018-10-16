Constantine: City of Demons

legends_of_tomorrow_constantine.jpg
A binge guide for John Constantine
S.E. Fleenor
Oct 16, 2018
Constantine: City of Demons screenwriter on finding the 'duality' of the Hellblazer
Donnie Lederer
Oct 4, 2018
Exclusive: Have a helluva good time with the trailer for Constantine: City of Demons
Josh Weiss
Jul 30, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-07-30 at 3.36.11 PM
Matt Ryan is probably going to play Constantine forever
Bryan Cairns
Apr 9, 2018
cont_wondercon18_24x36_rev_2.jpg
