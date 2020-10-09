Contagion

Contagion
Who Won the Week: What Contagion got right (and what it didn't)
Jackie Jennings Alexis L. Loinaz
Oct 9, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Contagion
Tag: This Week in Genre History
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: steven soderbergh

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: This Week in Genre History
Tag: Contagion
This Week in Genre History: Contagion accidentally predicted our pandemic future
Will Leitch
Sep 9, 2020
contation
Tag: Movies
Tag: This Week in Genre History
Tag: Contagion