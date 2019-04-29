Cool Stuff

Xenon glows blue when excited by an electric field. These glass tubes, shaped in xenon’s element symbol, are filled with xenon gas. This doesn’t have anything to do with the article, really, but I thought it was fun and clever. Credit: Pslawinski / wikipe
Scientists witness the rarest event in the Universe yet seen
Phil Plait
Apr 29, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Cool Stuff
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Atoms

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Back to School
WATCH: Back to School Gift Guide 2018: Gear You Need
Dany Roth Jackie Jennings
Aug 29, 2018
Back To School Gift Guide 2018 Gear You Need
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Back to School
Tag: James Cameron
Tag: Ridley Scott
Check out this mind-blowingly cool Alien graffiti in 17 awesome pics
Nathalie Caron
Jan 21, 2014
AlienGraffiti1_0.jpg
Tag: James Cameron
Tag: Ridley Scott
Tag: Cool Stuff
Tag: Mad Max
Happy 25th anniversary, Thunderdome! 8 reasons we still love you
Dave Maass
Dec 14, 2012
Mad_Max_Thunderdome_poster.jpg
Tag: Cool Stuff
Tag: Mad Max