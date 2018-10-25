Corey Haim

Lost Boys Kiefer Sutherland
This adorable Lost Boys animation will make you 'Still Believe'
Josh Weiss
Oct 25, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Corey Haim
Tag: The Lost Boys
Tag: Corey Feldman

Related tags

Tag: Christian Bale
Tag: Corey Haim
11 most memorable sci-fi moments during last night's Oscars
Marc Bernardin
Dec 14, 2012
oscar_moments_opener.jpg
Tag: Christian Bale
Tag: Corey Haim
Tag: Corey Feldman
Tag: Corey Haim
Corey Feldman discusses Corey Haim's final Lost Boys appearance
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
CoreyHaimLostBoys_0.jpg
Tag: Corey Feldman
Tag: Corey Haim
Tag: Corey Haim
Tag: The Lost Boys
Corey Haim, star of The Lost Boys, dead at 38
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
CoreyHaimLostBoys.jpg
Tag: Corey Haim
Tag: The Lost Boys