cosmic rays

The Moon glows in gamma rays, created as cosmic rays slam into its surface. This series of images displays longer and longer exposures by the Fermi space telescope, showing how the images gets better with time. Credit: NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT Collaboration
The Moon is brighter than the Sun … in gamma rays
Phil Plait
Aug 19, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Black Holes
A galaxy is blowing enormous megacharged superbubbles of gas and cosmic rays
Phil Plait
Mar 4, 2019
The galaxy NGC 3079 shows stars seen by Hubble (orange and blue) as well as X-rays (purple) by the Chandra X-ray Observatory. Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/University of Michigan/J-T Li et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Black Holes