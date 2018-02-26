cosmology

An all-sky map showing what may be a change in the expansion rate of the Universe across the sky; faster in some places (red-yellow) and slower in others (purple-black). Credit: K. Migkas et al. 2020, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Are some parts of the Universe expanding faster than others? Maaaaaaybe.
Phil Plait
Trending on SYFY WIRE in cosmology
Tag: The Big Bang
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: galaxy clusters
Tag: X-rays
Tag: Universe

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: cosmology
How fast is the Universe expanding? The answer depends on how you measure it, and that's a problem
Phil Plait
Feb 26, 2018
This is the Hubble Ultra Deep Field, and almost everything you see in it is a distant galaxy, billions of light years away. Credit: NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z.
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: cosmology
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Supernova
A superluminous supernova seen more than 10 BILLION light years away!
Phil Plait
Feb 21, 2018
Artwork of a core collapse hypernova, a super-supernova. Credit: NASA/Dana Berry/Skyworks Digital
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Supernova
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: supermassive black holes
The black hole on the edge of forever
Phil Plait
Dec 6, 2017
Hercules A is a relatively nearby active galaxy, with a black hole in its heart eating matter and blasting out huge amounts of radiation and matter.
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: supermassive black holes