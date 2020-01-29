Costume Designers Guild Awards

Punxsutawney Phil
WIRE Buzz: PETA petitions for robotic Groundhog Day; Costume Designers Guild winners
Josh Weiss
Jan 29, 2020
Related tags

Celebrating the sci-fi/fantasy nominees ahead of the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards
Emma Fraser
Jan 27, 2020
Game of Thrones Daenerys
Awards race: Costume Designers toast Black Panther and Westworld; Nebulas reveal nominees
Jacob Oller
Feb 20, 2019
Black Panther costumes
Celebrating the sci-fi/fantasy nominees ahead of the 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards
Emma Fraser
Feb 15, 2019
Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America, Wakanda
