90 million years ago, Antarctica was a lush rainforest before it froze over
Elizabeth Rayne
Think time is too short now? 70 million years ago a day was only 23.5 hours long
Phil Plait
Mar 12, 2020
An example of a fossilized rudist bivalve from the Cretaceous Period. Credit: Wikipedia, Wilson44691
This new dinosaur just called it: even feathered dinos were nothing like birds
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 18, 2020
feathered dinosaur
9-year-old boy searching for walnut cracker discovers nest full of dinosaur eggs
Jeff Spry
Jul 31, 2019
World's Biggest Dinosaur Exhibition In China's Guangzhou
Exclusive preview: Tadd Galusha goes primeval with Oni Press' new dino-studded graphic novel, Cretaceous
Jeff Spry
Jan 21, 2019
Cretaceous Cover Slice
