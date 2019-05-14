Cruella de Vil

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Cruella de Vil
Tag: Emma Thompson
WIRE Buzz: Endgame and GoT dominate MTV noms; Emma Thompson in talks for Cruella; more
Brian Silliman
May 14, 2019
Thanos Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cruella de Vil
Tag: Emma Thompson
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Cruella de Vil
Development: Directors found for G.I. Joe Snake Eyes flick and Cruella de Vil origin tale; Edward Burns to tell Amazing Stories
Josh Weiss
Dec 4, 2018
snake eyes
Tag: Movies
Tag: Development
Tag: Cruella de Vil