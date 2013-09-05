Curse of Chucky

Placeholder Hero
That freaky doll is back in 1st creepy clip from Curse of Chucky
Trent Moore
Sep 5, 2013
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Curse of Chucky
Tag: Chucky
Curse of Chucky red-band trailer makes that damned doll even creepier
Nathalie Caron
Aug 1, 2013
Placeholder Hero
Tag: Curse of Chucky
Tag: Chucky
Tag: Curse of Chucky
Tag: Child's Play
That freaky little doll's back in 1st trailer for Curse of Chucky
Trent Moore
Jul 8, 2013
Placeholder Hero
Tag: Curse of Chucky
Tag: Child's Play