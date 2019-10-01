Cursed

Frank Miller
Frank Miller on his YA spin on the King Arthur legend, Cursed
Mike Avila
Oct 1, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Cursed
Tag: netflix
Tag: Katherine Langford

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Cursed
Tag: Netflix
Netflix's Cursed reveals first look at Katherine Langford as its Lady of the Lake
Jacob Oller
Jun 3, 2019
Katherine_Langford
Tag: TV
Tag: Cursed
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Cursed
WIRE Buzz: Dev Patel joins Green Knight; Jes Macallan renews Legends of Tomorrow role; more
Jacob Oller
Mar 4, 2019
Dev Patel getty
Tag: Movies
Tag: DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: Cursed
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Cursed
Casting: Katherine Langford to lead Frank Miller's Cursed; Scary Stories adds three including Dean Norris
Brian Silliman
Sep 12, 2018
Katherine_Langford
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Cursed
Tag: TV
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: Netflix
Frank Miller's Cursed to be adapted for Netflix at the same time the book is being finished
Brian Silliman
Mar 28, 2018
Lady of the Lake- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Tag: TV
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: Netflix